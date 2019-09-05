Turkmenistan and Singapore to enhance legal cooperation

On the sidelines of the recent state visit of President Berdymuhamedov to Singapore, a Memorandum of understanding on legal cooperation was signed between the Turkmen Ministry of adalat (justice) and the Ministry of Law of Singapore.

Merdan Khanov, head of international legal relations department of the Ministry of adalat revealed some details on the signed MoU in his article published in the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”.

The Memorandum stipulates that the parties in accordance with their laws and regulations and on the basis of mutual respect, will aim at encouraging the activities of legal cooperation between the two countries in the field of exchange of legislation of common interest.

In addition, the Memorandum was signed to promote a better understanding of the laws, legal systems and legal institutions in both countries.

Cooperation between the ministries in the areas of this Memorandum includes:

exchange of legal materials and other relevant materials in the legal field;

exchange of visits between appropriate staff, including legal experts, researchers and practitioners;

facilitation of legal education and training,

promotion of interaction through lectures, conferences, seminars and workshops.

The Memorandum came into force from the moment of signing on 27 August 2019.

The roots of Singapore’s legal system can be traced back to the English legal system and it has evolved over the years. The law system in Singapore is based on four pillars: Constitution, legislation, subsidiary legislation (e.g. Rules and Regulations etc) and judge-made law.

The World Justice Project in its flagman annual rating Rule of Law Index-2019 ranked Singapore for 13th place out of 126 countries.

At the regional level of East Asia and Pacific Singapore surpassed the neighbors in such areas as absence of corruption, regulatory enforcement, civil justice and criminal justice.