Embassy of Malaysia in Ashgabat hosts reception to mark National Day

The embassy of Malaysia in Ashgabat hosted on Tuesday a reception to mark the 62nd National Day of Malaysia.

Here is the speech of Ambassador Roseli Abdul on the occasion:

His Excellency Mr. Yagshigeldi Kakaev, Advisor to the President of Turkmenistan on Oil and Gas Issues, Officials from Government of Turkmenistan, Excellency Ambassadors and other members of the, Diplomatic Corps, Fellow Malaysians, Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen

Assalamulaikum, Good Evening, Salam Sejahtera.

First of all, on behalf of the Embassy of Malaysia, I would like to thank all of you for attending our event tonight to celebrate the 62nd Anniversary of the National Day of Malaysia.

62 years ago on 31 August 1957, Malaysia became an independent country. Throughout the years, as a result of continuous political stability, sound economic policies, industrious work force, we have managed to transform our country from one of the backwaters in Southeast Asia into a modern, dynamic and prosperous nation, with average annual GDP of 6.5 percent for almost 50 years. We are the 4th largest economy in Southeast Asia and rank 35thin the world.Our aim is to be a high income nation soon.

With a population of 32 million people, Malaysia is a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural country with 3 major ethnic groups, Malays, Chinese, Indians and many indigenous people of different religions, cultures and languages, but we all live together side by side in peace and harmony. Our multiculturalism has made Malaysia a favorite destination for foreign tourists to witness colorful festivals and to taste various and delicious local and international cuisines. We receive about 30 million foreign tourists every year.

Malaysia is also one of the tropical paradise destinations in the Far East with its dense and adventurous rainforest, rugged mountains, cool highland hideaways, beautiful islands, sandy beaches and rich mangroves. Next year is Visit Malaysia Year 2020 and I would like to invite all of you to come to my beloved country, Malaysia Truly Asia.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

On 9 May 2018, from the results of the 14th General Election, a historic event that altered the political landscape of Malaysia took place. For the first time in 6 decades, a coalition of opposition parties had managed to capture power and form a new government and people regarded the victory as the birth of a New Malaysia or Malaysia Baru. In his speech during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly last year, Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad stated that under the New Malaysia, the government is committed to uphold the principles of justice, good governance, high level of integrity and to exalt the rule of law. The new government is committed to ensure that every Malaysian can enjoy the nation’s prosperity supported by equitable distribution of wealth generated by the country. After about a year now, many positive changes have been implemented by the new government.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Under the present leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia will continue to promote a forward-looking and pragmatic foreign policy that facilitates trade, attracts foreign direct investment and to project Malaysia as a stable, peaceful and neutral country. As one of the founding nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Malaysia will continue to actively support the goals and inspirations of the regional organization especially after the establishment of the ASEAN Community in 2015.

Excellencies, Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Turkmenistan were established 27 years ago on 17 May 1992.In December 2011, Malaysia opened its embassy in Ashgabat, the only ASEAN mission here.

At the political level, relationships between government leaders are very close and brotherly. All 3 Prime Ministers of Malaysia since 1994 have visited Turkmenistan. In October 1994, our 4th Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamed came for an official visit to Ashgabat and as a result of that visit, in 1996, Petronas, Malaysia’s national oil company decidedto invest in the oil and gas sector and signed a 32-year Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with Turkmenistan government to operate in Block1 in the Caspian Sea. The esteemed President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has visited Malaysia twice, in December 2011 and November 2016.

Bilateral economic relations between Malaysia and Turkmenistan are moving smoothly in a positive direction. Petronas’ USD 10.7 billion investment is perhaps the largest foreign investment in this country and the company has a long term commitment to continue to work with Turkmenistan to further develop its energy sector. In higher education field, Malaysian universities offer best quality and affordable education and currently there are about 300 Turkmen students studying in Malaysia, including those who are sponsored by Petronas. The Malaysian government under the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) will continue to provide management and technical short courses to be made available to Turkmen officials.

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Once again, thank you much for attending the Malaysian National Day reception and I hope we all will have a good time this evening. Let me conclude my speech with a prayer to Allah the Almighty for the good health and happiness of the esteemed President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and continuous success and prosperity to the Governments and the Peoples of Malaysia and Turkmenistan.

Thank you, Sag Bolun, Terima Kasih.

Here are some pictures from the event:

/// nCa, 4 September 2019