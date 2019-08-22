Solo exhibitions of Turkmen painters opens in Northern Cyprus

Elvira Kadyrova and Raviliya Kadyrova

Two exclusive exhibitions of Turkmen painters Annadurdy Myradaliyev and Aynagozel Nuryyeva opened Tuesday, 20 August, in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus.

The 32 paintings, celebrating the importance and role of women in a family and social environment, are displayed at the Cyprus Museum of Modern Art of the Near East University.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Turkish Cypriot’s Energy and Economy Minister Hasan Taçoy, university administration and crowd of connoisseurs of fine arts.

“After each ribbon cut a door opened to a new world full of beauty and aesthetics and a new exhibition is about to be opened reflecting and expressing women’s images, symbolism in the style of women’s philosophy and spiritual world. The main theme of the exhibition is about women and the colors of red, yellow and purple most commonly used in Turkmenistan,” said Vice Rector Prof. Dr. Tamer Şanlıdağ during the opening remarks.

Artist Annadurdy Myradaliyev thanked Founding Rector of Near East University Dr. Suatİrfan Günsel for the joint effort in the opening of the exhibition.

“It is a symbol of deep friendship among other Turkic peoples. We are proud to be a part of such a project on behalf of the artists of Turkmenistan”, he stressed.

Minister Hasan Taçoy said that he experienced the excitement of entering the hall with the emotion of the painting with his own essence and movement, with the weight of men and women reflected in the large painting he saw at the entrance of the exhibition.

“You are experiencing the pleasure of not being able to resist the energy given to the human life by the red and yellow used in the works, while the attractiveness and brightness of the colors draw the energy given to the day in a very different direction”, he added.

Following the speeches, Annadurdy Myradaliyev and Aynagozel Nuryyeva were awarded the Silver Key Honorary Award.

The exhibition will remain open until 30 August 2019.

The names of Annadurdy Myradaliyev and Aynagozel Nuryyeva are well-known far beyond Turkmenistan. The canvases of these two representatives of the Turkmen school of painting, vividly impressionistic in their own unique manner, perfected by the years of art path, tell about the mentality of the native people, history, traditions and way of life.

/// nCa, 22 August 2019