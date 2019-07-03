The 24th “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” international conference (OGT 2019)

The 24th “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” international conference is organized by State Concern “Turkmennebit” in partnership with Turkmen Forum, and will take place at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan on 22-23rd of October 2019.

OGT is a prestigious business forum, which is held annually to develop and strengthen international partnerships between Turkmen state organisations and the international oil and gas companies. A detailed review of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas market and the latest petrochemical projects and project opportunities will be presented, and the world’s leading oil and gas companies will share their visions and expertise.

Senior management and representatives of both Turkmen State organisations and leading international oil and gas companies, plus major international financial institutions have regularly attended the Conference.

These include Shell, Petronas, Gazprom, Gaffney, Cline & Associates, NAPECO, Hyundai, Vitol, CNPC, Dragon Oil, ENI, BP, Socar, Exxon Mobil, Buried Hill, IFC, ADB, EBRD, Allen & Overy and many others.

In line with the draft program, the first day of the Conference will include presentations and panel sessions to exchange expertise and to update attendees on the status of key projects currently underway in the Turkmen oil and gas sectors. This year’s panel sessions will address such themes as “Trends in the Petrochemical Sector”, “Investment opportunities in the offshore blocks in the Caspian sea”, “The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI)” gas pipeline and “Investmentment opportunities in the oil and gas sectors”. Senior representatives of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry and leaders of other companies currently operating in Turkmenistan will participate in these sessions in order to provide

first-hand input to the discussions.

On the second day, there will be similar presentations and panel discussions on current oil and gas projects, together with discussions on further similar international investment opportunities within this sector. A signing ceremony will also take place for recently agreed contracts and memoranda.

During this major oil and gas business forum, representatives of foreign companies will have the opportunity to meet with senior officials from national oil and gas companies of Turkmenistan and to discuss both topical issues and opportunities for cooperation and investment. In addition, all attendees will be invited to join a guided tour to the new Gas-To-Gasoline plant in Ovadandepè.

During their stay in Ashgabat, foreign guests will be accommodated at either the Oguzkent Hotel, which offers luxury suites and standard rooms or at the Yyyldyz Hotel, which can accommodate guests with high comport.

More detailed information on the 24th “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” international conference can be found on the conference website: www.ogt2019.com. Turkmen Forum can also be contacted via email info@turkmen-forum.com or by calling on +99312 923552.

Facts: Turkmenistan has major natural gas reserves and currently ranks fourth in the world by volume. Galkynysh is the world’s second largest gas field with reserves in the order of 26 trillion cubic meters. Under the current ‘Program for the Development of Oil and Gas Industry in Turkmenistan’, by 2030, the country’s annual gas production is expected to reach 250 bcma, while the annual oil production will rise to 110 million tons.