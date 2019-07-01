World’s first gas to gasoline plant inaugurated in Turkmenistan

On June 28, 2019, with the participation of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the opening ceremony of a gasoline production plant from natural gas in Ahal was held. The ceremony was attended by foreign guests, heads of diplomatic missions working in Turkmenistan, heads of ministries and profile agencies of the country, representatives of foreign companies, tourists, as well as representatives of international and national mass media.

In the solemn meeting, in honor of the construction and opening of the new industrial complex, held in the Mizan business center, the distinguished President of Turkmenistan took part and made a speech. In his speech, the distinguished President thoroughly talked about the activities carried out in recent years in the oil, gas and chemical industries, projects aimed at developing cooperation with leading foreign companies, as well as the prospective impact of a unique large plant on the development of various spheres of the country. In addition, there was noted the role of Turkmenistan in the international arena, which is rich in gas, oil and other mineral resources, in cooperation in the oil and gas industry, as well as in the export of oil and gas products and priority opportunities.

Then, a video film about the success in the oil and gas, energy and chemical industries in our country was shown.

During the event, the State Minister of Economy, Commerce and Industry of Japan, Yoshihiko Isozaki, read out a congratulatory message from Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. The Director of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, the Chairman of the Secretariat of the Japanese-Turkmen Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Shinpe Matsushita also made speech.

After the event, was held certificate award ceremony for gasoline production plant from natural gas in Ahal – with the certificate of “The world’s first plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas”, which was presented by the official representative of the company “Guinness World Records” Ms. Shade Subashi-Gemiji, with the certificate and sign “Environmentally friendly”, which was presented by the Coordinator for the European Region of the United States of America Environmental Protection Fund, Pia Scambelluri, as well as with a certificate and the “Innovative Technologies” badge presented by the Head of the Energy Department of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Urs Weidmann.

At the conclusion of the solemn meeting, the distinguished President of Turkmenistan, as well as the heads of the Japanese delegation, left a memory entry in the Book of honored Guests.

Then, with the participation of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the opening ceremony of a gasoline production plant from natural gas in Ahal was held. Here, the Turkmen Leader were acquainted with the production capacity of the plant through a video film and also gave a blessing to sending new products to be exported to domestic consumers and foreign countries. /// MFA Turkmenistan, 28 Jun

Briefing on gas to gasoline plant

On June 28, 2019, a briefing was held in Ashgabat on the opening of a plant in Ahal for the production of gasoline from natural gas.

The event was attended by high-ranking guests who arrived to participate in the opening ceremony of the aforementioned plant, heads of ministries and specialized institutions in the field of oil and gas of the country, foreign companies, local and international media.

During the event, Y. Kakayev, Adviser to the President of Turkmenistan on oil and gas issues, made an introductory speech. Then, in his speech, the State Minister of Turkmenistan – the head of the state concern “Türkmengaz” M. Archayev noted the special significance of the plant in Ahal for the production of gasoline from natural gas, its influence on the development of various spheres of the country, as well as promising opportunities. Also, during the event, video films dedicated to the first Caspian Economic Forum and the sphere of oil and gas and petrochemistry of Turkmenistan were shown.

In addition, during the briefing, the heads of foreign companies such as ITOCHU, Haldor Topsoe, RÖNESANS, Kawasaki Heavy Industry LTD, Mitsubishi Corporation and others spoke in their speeches about the current state of bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of oil and gas and, about the future opportunities that will be created with the opening of the plant to expand cooperation.

The briefing was also made by the heads of relevant institutions in the sphere of agriculture, oil and gas, trade and industry, who noted the work carried out in this area today, as well as activities aimed at developing cooperation with foreign companies.

At the end of the event, participants exchanged questions and answers. /// MFA Turkmenistan, 28 Jun

Speech of President Berdymuhamedov at opening ceremony

Dear participants of the ceremony! Dear guests!

I cordially congratulate you on the joyous event for our country – the commissioning of a plant for the production of high-quality gasoline from natural gas!

As you know, the open-door policy pursued by our neutral state is the basis of the entire system of international relations of our sovereign homeland. This system determines the main directions of trade and economic partnership, scientific, technological and investment relations.

We are ready to conduct equal, mutually beneficial cooperation with all interested parties and to develop trade, transport and communication relations. Offering the most convenient routes for the transportation of goods across our territory, we combine economic poles and large markets.

Given the best international experience, our economic model is implemented in the state and national interests, as well as in the framework of the objectives of regional and global sustainable development. Independent neutral Turkmenistan in all aspects of cooperation manifests itself as a reliable and responsible partner.

Dear friends!

What exactly encourages foreign companies to invest in the implementation of our large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects?

Naturally, they are attracted by the economic benefits, since our country has huge reserves of natural resources. We are not limited to the fact that their effective use allows us to multiply the economic potential of the country and raise the standard of living of our native people, but also turn them into a factor in solving many global issues.

In addition to the huge reserves of raw materials, the creation of all production cycles of high value-added goods helps to make the regions of Turkmenistan attractive for foreign businesses as promising sales markets. Indeed, the fact that Turkmenistan has achieved the highest index of GDP in Central Asia also testifies to this. Our country is actively involved in the system of world economic relations, including creating transit-transport corridors and new directions of innovative-industrial development.

Currently, the world is experiencing a fourth industrial revolution. Our country is also involved in this, sharing technologies and know-how, creating high-tech industries, introducing advanced systems in all sectors of the economy and implementing their digitalization. The influx of foreign investment, high technology and management decisions create the conditions for the rapid achievement of economic growth, allowing us to make wider use of our labor and raw materials.

With the transition to a digital economy, a new stage of the country’s industrialization begins, market and structural reforms, diversification of the processing industries. Thus, the role of Turkmenistan as a major exporter of goods in the world is growing – from textiles to gas chemical products.

In this regard, I would like to dwell separately on our open door policy. This policy is becoming the main condition for a new upturn of the country’s economy. The competitiveness of the national economy strengthens its authority as a worthy partner, enhances the diplomatic prestige of our independent neutral state in the world.

Currently, by diversifying the fuel and energy complex and releasing the products of the oil and gas industry that are in great demand on world markets, we are successfully implementing large-scale development programs for our country. In accordance with the Program for the development of the oil and gas industry for the period up to 2030, a number of large projects have already been implemented in this direction. A good example is the polymer plant, which was commissioned in October last year in the village of Kiyanly of Balkan velayat.

Dear participants of the ceremony! Dear guests!

Today we are witnessing another significant event. On this day, we are commissioning a new production facility – the world’s only plant for the production of environmentally friendly synthetic gasoline from natural gas.

By implementing such unprecedented projects, we are creating the necessary conditions for turning our country into one of the most effective centers of a “green” economy, focused on the future for the whole world.

This modern production facility is equipped with the latest technology and equipment from world famous manufacturers from the USA, Great Britain, France, Holland, Sweden, Japan, Korea, India and other countries. Every year, the new plant will process 1 billion 785 million cubic meters of “blue fuel”, from which 600 thousand tons of ECO-93 gasoline that meets the highest environmental standards will be produced, as well as 12 thousand tons of diesel fuel and 115 thousand tons of liquefied gas.

The Center for Forensic Research of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan conducted an examination of the physicochemical characteristics of the new gasoline. The audit showed that gasoline brand ECO-93 meets the requirements of the State Standard, and the chemical composition meets the fifth level of environmental safety.

In a comparative assessment of the quality characteristics of the obtained gasoline ECO-93 and gasoline from oil, it was found that when using gasoline ECO-93, sulfur is 50 times less, benzene is 3.5 times less, and other odorous hydrocarbons are less by 20 percent. This can significantly reduce the level of emissions of harmful gases into the atmosphere.

The total cost of this project is 1 billion 700 million US dollars. The Bank of International Cooperation of Japan participated in financing the project. With the commissioning of this company created about 800 new jobs. By order of the Turkmengas State Concern, construction work was carried out by a consortium of the Japanese company Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. and the Turkish company Rönesans.

The new plant consists of four technological modules. They are intended for the synthesis of gas, the production of synthetic methanol and synthetic gasoline, improving the quality of automotive fuel. In addition, auxiliary technological facilities for the production of compressed air, nitrogen and oxygen needed to solve technological problems will be involved here. The entire production system is automated, it is managed centrally. Local specialists working at the enterprise were trained in specialized Japanese companies.

I would like to note once again that the new plant of the fuel and energy complex of the country is unique in many respects. At this plant, for the first time in the world, natural gas is commercially converted to liquid fuel.

This ambitious solution, the GTG project – gas to gasoline – is implemented using the TIGAS technology developed by the Danish company Haldor Topsоe. Thus, GTG technology at the entrepreneurial level is being implemented for the first time in the world in Turkmenistan.

In accordance with the adopted Program for the development of the country’s oil and gas industry, we plan to build a number of gas chemical complexes in the Balkan, Dashoguz, Lebap and Ahal provinces in the near future. Along with these industrial facilities, social facilities will also be built. This will allow us to significantly improve the standard of living and the well-being of our native people!

Dear participants of the ceremony! Dear guests!

Independent Turkmenistan will continue to intensively develop mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign companies. We will continue to promote their work in our country, will make every effort to enhance this partnership.

In turn, this will have a positive impact on increasing the economic potential of the region and raising the social and living standards of the people.

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you on today’s solemn event – the commissioning of a new plant for the production of high-quality motor gasoline from natural gas! /// nCa, 28 Jun

Speech of Matsushita Shinpei, MD of Foreign Affairs Department of Liberal and Democratic Party of Japan, Head of Secretariat of Parliamentary League of Japanese-Turkmen Friendship at opening ceremony

Your Excellency, Dear President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov,

On behalf of the Japan-Turkmenistan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, I would like to sincerely congratulate on the successful completion of the construction of the plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas in Ovadan-depe.

It is a great honor for me to take part in this solemn ceremony in the presence of the distinguished President of Turkmenistan Berdimuhamedov. I would like to express great respect to all employees of the State Concern Turkmengas, the Japanese companies Kawasaki, Sojitz and the Turkish company Ronesans for their efforts during the construction of this plant. I hope that this plant, which is a symbol of economic cooperation between Japan and Turkmenistan, will continue to make a great contribution to the development of the economy of Turkmenistan.

In Turkmenistan, which is rich in natural gas reserves, a number of large-scale projects for the construction of plants for processing natural gas and manufacturing high-value products are being carried out jointly with Japanese companies. The GTG plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas, the construction of which was completed at this stage, is a remarkable example of such projects. I am very pleased that Japanese advanced technologies make a great contribution to the diversification of industry and export promotion for the further fruitful development of the country.

Recently, the Japanese-Turkmen relations have been deepening, including in the economic sphere, and we, the Japan-Turkmenistan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, under the leadership of the Chairman of the group, Mr. Endo, and Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Khyakim of Akhal velayat are strengthening parliamentary ties with the Turkmen-Japanese Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, and fully fostered friendly exchange and cooperation. Our group intends to make maximum efforts for the further deepening and development of bilateral relations.

In conclusion, taking this opportunity, once again I would like to congratulate you on the holding of today’s ceremony and wish further strengthening of Japanese-Turkmen cooperation.

Thanks for attention! /// nCa, 1 July 2019