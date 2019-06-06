Messe Frankfurt showcases possibilities for Turkmenistan in partnership with Akylly Tilsimat

Messe Frankfurt, the world’s largest trade fair and event organizer has partnered with the Turkmen company Akylly Tilsimat.

A conference-presentation was held at the Yyldyz Hotel on 4 June 2019 to showcase the possibilities of tapping the export potential of Turkmenistan through the facilities and capacity of Messe Frankfurt.

In November 2018, Akylly Tilsimat signed an agreement with MesseFrankfurt, and today it is their official representative in Turkmenistan.

The regional manager of Messe Frankfurt for Central Asia, Jürgen Werz, the president of Messe Frankfurt France, Mikael Sherpe, and his assistant Allan Gimenez, flew to Ashgabat to participate in the conference.

Representatives of the company presented the possibilities of the fair and spoke about the already fruitful cooperation with Turkmenistan. The Messe Frankfurt portfolio includes such fairs as Apparel Sourcing Paris, Avantex Paris, Leatherworld Paris, Shawls & Scaves Paris, Texworld Paris, Texworld Denim, Textile Care and JET Expo.

Also at the event, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Margret Weber spoke on the importance of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Germany in the field of trade.

Myahri Akhmedova, general director Akylly Tilsimat said, “We do not just help you exhibit your products at the fair, we accompany you from the moment you submit your application and until you return to Turkmenistan. Our experts will help you choose the right exhibition for your product.”

* * *

Akylly Tilsimat is working in IT, business consulting and event organization.

It organized the First International Telwas Forum ‘Digital Turkmenistan’ in October 2018.

The company is run by a professionally competent, highly focused and integrated team.

With Akylly Tilsimat representing Messe Frankfurt in Turkmenistan, the essential elements are in place for a great breakthrough for the export sector of Turkmenistan.

The Individual entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises in Turkmenistan are venturing bravely into a vast array of fields. Their products and services deserve to be noticed by the world markets. This is where the partnership between Messe Frankfurt and Akylly Tilsimat can play a decisive role.

For more information and for participation in MesseFrankfurt exhibitions, please contact AkyllyTilsimat at +993 65 102284 or email hello@akyllytilsimat.com

/// nCa, 6 June 2019