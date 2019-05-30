Nursultan Nazarbayev elected as honourary head to important regional bodies

Nursultan Nazarbayev, who recently stepped down from his post as the first president of Kazakhstan has been elected as the head to two important regional bodies. This underlines the widespread recognition of his achievements as a statesman of extraordinary stature.

This week, President Putin of Russia nominated him as the honourary chairman of EAEU, the economic union that envisages voluntary integration in the CIS space. This port does not exist previously and it has been created especially Nazarbayev.

Earlier, Nazarbayev was granted the status of lifetime honourary President of the Turkic Council. The proposal was voiced by President Erdogan of Turkey and supported by the leaders of all the member countries of the states of the Turkic Council. /// nCa, 30 May 2019