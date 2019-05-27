Russian leading producer of compressor equipment to enter the Turkmen market

Kazan Compressor-Building Plant (“Kazancompressormash”) plans to supply multipliers to Turkmenistan worth over US $ 700,000. The spare parts will be used at the chemical plan “Maryazot”, reports Tatar-inform agency with reference to the minister of industry and trade of the Republic of Tatarstan Albert Karimov.

The issue was discussed at the 6th session of the joint Turkmen-Tatarstan working group on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.

Deputy managing director of “Kazancompressormash” plant Yuri Oleynik confirmed that the agreement is now being negotiated.

In addition, the plans for joint upgrade of the Mary power plant station are on the table.

Oleynik also proposed the Turkmen side to attract enterprises and companies for Tatarstan for the discussion of projects before the official announcement of the tender.

“If we would join earlier, more effective and mutually beneficial proposals could arise. One of the proposals that I would like to include in the Protocol is the official notification at an earlier stage,” he added. .

JSC Kazancompressormash (Kazan Compressor-Building Plant, Russia) is a leading Russian manufacturer of compressor equipment and provider of integrated compressor-based solutions for various industries.. The company successfully works at the market of the compressor equipment more than 65 years. /// nCa, 27 May 2019