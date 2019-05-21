Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia visited Adygea: Cooperation agenda focused on education and food export

Elvira Kadyrova

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia Batyr Niyazliyev paid a working visit Maykop, capital of the Republic of Adygea of the Russian Federation.

He met with the head of Adygea Murat Kumpilov. The representative of the foreign ministry of Turkmenistan Begench Orazmammedov also took part in the negotiations from the Turkmen side.

From the Republic of Adygeya the gathering was attended by head of the presidential administration of the Republic of Adygea and the Cabinet of Ministers Murat Tkhakushinov, Deputy Prime Minister Natalia Shirokova, Minister of economic development and trade Anazaur Kuanv, Minister of culture Yuri Autlev, Minister of education and science Anzaur Kerashev, rector, rector of Maikop state technological University Saida Kuizheva, acting rector of Adygea State University Daud Mamiy, Dean of the international faculty of the ASU Susanna Tlehatuk, reported the press service of the government of Adygea.

The economic and humanitarian cooperation between Adygea and Turkmenistan became the key topics of the talks.

Welcoming the guests from Turkmenistan, Murat Kumpilov underlined his country’s readiness to contribute to the development of mutually beneficial relations under the framework of Russian-Turkmen dialogue.

“Our countries have a common past, extensive experience of cooperation, which today serves as a strong basis for further strengthening of friendly, stable relations between our countries. As known, the heads of our states meet regularly, important documents on strategic partnership, instruments on intergovernmental, interdepartmental cooperation have been signed in recent years”, said head of Adygea.

During the meeting special attention was paid to cooperation in the field of education. Over 2,500 students from Turkmenistan study at the Adygean universities.

According to the head of the Republic of Adygea, ASU and MSTU provide conditions for international student mobility, support the intercultural environment. All this contributes greatly to the strengthening of humanitarian and economic ties with various countries, including Turkmenistan.

“Today, cooperation with Russia and regions of your country is based on the principles of good neighborliness. At the last meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on economic cooperation, a wide range of cooperation issues were considered, including in the field of education.

This is perhaps the most sensitive area. Students who study abroad, including in Adygea, are our future. Joint activities in the field of education lay a good foundation for further multilateral relations of Turkmenistan with your republic,” said Batyr Niyazliyev.

In addition to education, the parties also discussed the opportunities in the agro-industrial complex. Adygea, which is famous for its high ecological purity of food production, is ready to export Circassian cheese, vegetables and fruits to Turkmenistan.

In Maykop Ambassador Niyazliyev also held meetings with students from Turkmenistan. The students of Adygea State University organized for the high guests from Turkmenistan the Day of national cuisines.

The staff of the diplomatic mission watched the mini-football tournament among Turkmen student community, staying in Russia. /// nCa, 21 May 2019