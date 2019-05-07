On the 7th of May 2019, Turkmen-Russian high-level negotiations were held in Ashgabat. The delegation of the Russian Federation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Government, Head of State Administration K.A.Chuychenko arrived to the country to participate in the talks.

In the first half of the day, the high guest was received by President of Turkmenistan GurbangulyBerdimuhamedov. During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues related to Turkmen-Russian relations in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Then, the 11th session of Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the session, the parties spoke about the key aspects of bilateral cooperation, particularly issues of trade and economic nature. The participants elaborated on the subjects related to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between profile ministries and agencies of the two countries, implementation of agreements, as well as talked about the process of executing trade actions.

The parties considered the joint projects, issues related to the work of Russian companies on the territory of Turkmenistan, as well as prospects of cooperation in the industry, construction, transport, oil and gas, gas-chemical and electro-energy spheres.

Upon completion of the session, the ceremony of signing bilateral documents took place. These included: “Protocol of the 11th session of Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation”, “Memorandum between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the Government of Astrakhan region on establishing a Turkmen-Astrakhan Joint Council on commercial issues”, “Agreement between All-Russia State Institute of cinematography named after S.A.Gerasimov and State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radiobroadcasting and Cinematography on Cooperation in the area of elevating the qualifications of Turkmen specialists”, “Agreement between the Federal State Budgetary Establishment ‘Moscow Helmholtz Research Institute of Eye Diseases” of the Ministry of Healthcare of Russian Federation and the Scientific-Clinical Centre of Eye Diseases of the State Medical University of Turkmenistan named after Murad Garriyev”.

It is worthwhile to note that the day before, on the 6th of May 2019, the meeting of experts of the two countries was held in the framework of preparations to the abovementioned meeting.