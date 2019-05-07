Russian scientific center ECOFES ready to enter the Turkmen market of water-saving technologies

Elvira Kadyrova

Russian research production association ECOFES intends to establish cooperation with Turkmenistan, the newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan writes.

Gradual introduction of green technologies and other tasks of environmental protection are among the priorities of the state policy. In this sphere, Turkmenistan successfully cooperates with foreign partners.

ECOFES scientific and production enterprise is one of the leading companies of Russia in the field of disinfection and water purification.

The problem of providing the population with quality drinking water, rational water use in industry and agriculture is very painful for many countries of the world, said the Director of ECOFES, PhD Lev Fesenko.

Disinfection of water should be considered taking into account the epidemiological, hygienic, environmental, economic and technological components, he added.

High professionalism, excellent quality of manufactured equipment, the originality of technical and technological solutions, as well as absolute commitment to the deadlines and timelines for the design, supply and installation allowed ECOFES to establish itself as a reliable and time-tested partner, commented doctor of technical sciences Allaberdy Ilyasov.

With over 20 years of record in the sphere of advanced technologies for water disinfection, ECOFES carries out full cycle of works on production of water treatment installations under the brand name “Chlorefs”, performs commissioning of the processing equipment in turnkey basis, provides guarantee and post warranty service.

ECOFES has its own production base, engineering team, chemical lab and so on.

Traditionally, chlorine is used for sanitary and epidemiological safety purposes. However, the alternative to chlorine is the low concentrated sodium hypochlorite, which can be produced at the consumption site by electrolysis of salt solution.

With a rich experience in the production of electrolysis plants, ECOFES have a good account not only in home market, but also in Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and other countries. Installations from EKOFES are used by water utilities, swimming pools, medical and other institutions.

The rational use of water resources is one of the most important tasks, envisaged in the General programme for the provision of clean drinking water to population.

The formation of hydraulic infrastructure is still underway in Turkmenistan, opening up a lot of opportunities for favorable solutions. Thus, earlier this year, a water treatment plant with a capacity of 30 thousand cubic meters of water per day was put into operation in the Kaakhka district of Ahal province.

Two water treatment facilities will be built on the territory of Bagtyyarlyk district of Ashgabat and in AkBugday district of Ahal province. The capacity of future plants will be 150 thousand and 250 thousand cubic meters of drinking water per day, respectively. /// nCa, 7 May 2019