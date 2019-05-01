Letter of the President of Turkmenistan addressed to Emperor Naruhito

On the 1st of May 2019, an official ceremony of presenting congratulatory letter of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov addressed to new Emperor of Japan Naruhito was held at the Embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan.

In accordance with the instructions of the President of Turkmenistan, the letter was presented by the Chairman of the Turkmen-Japanese group of inter-parliamentary friendship of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, Deputyhyakim of the Akhal province SerdarBerdimuhamedov to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan in Turkmenistan Katsumata Takahiko.