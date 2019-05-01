Experts met in Kazan to discuss development aspects of Central Asia

Elvira Kadyrova

On 26 April, the Institute of International Relations of Kazan Federal University hosted a round table on “Geopolitics, economics and security in Central Asia”, reported KFU’s student TV station Univer TV.

The meeting on priority issues of development of Central Asian-Russian cooperation was organized by the Institute for Central Asian studies.

The list of the key speakers at the event included the Consul General of Uzbekistan in Kazan, heads of the Center for strategic studies under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Kazakhstan Center for topical studies “Alternative”, the Kyrgyz International Association of economic operators, as well as experts of the Ministry of economy of the Kyrgyz Republic, the National Council of Kyrgyzstan for trade facilitation, researchers of the host Institute and KFU.

The round table provided an excellent opportunity to discuss such pressing issues on the cooperationagenda as the role and place of Russia and Central Asian countries in the integration processes in the post-Soviet space, the Eurasian model of interaction between expert communities, institutions and methods of partnership between experts from Russia and Central Asia.

The discussions on the geopolitical ties of Central Asia with such powers of global politics as the EU and China resulted in quite substantial estimates. In addition, the experts touched upon the economic and energy projects currently being implemented in Central Asia, the issues of regional security, and combating religious extremism and water issues.

The Institute for Central Asian studies under the KFU was opened in February this year as a working platform in the field of political, economic and socio-cultural researches in the Central Asian region, the development of analytical scenarios for the cooperation between Russia and the Central Asian States.

/// nCa, 1 May 2019