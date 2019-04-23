One of the Tatarstan’s top universities offers human resource development for the gas chemical industry of Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

Last week, the Turkmen delegation visited the Kazan National Research Technological University (KNRTU). The delegation, which included representatives of the Magtymguly Youth organization and Magtymguly Turkmen state University (TSU), headed by the Director of the National Institute of education Bayram Bashimov.

Kazan National Research Technological University is the largest educational in the Russian Federation center of chemical and technological profile with over century-long history. This is a leading institution of chemical educational cluster, which integrates primary, secondary, higher and post-secondary professional education.

Taking into account that today Turkmenistan stakes on the development of industrial sectors with high added value, including the petrochemical industry, the Turkmen delegation aimed at discussing with colleagues from Tatarstan the possibilities of personnel training of specialists from Turkmenistan.

KNRTU is considered one of the most high-demand universities among Turkmen students who want to study in Russia.

About 500 girls and boys from Turkmenistan study there at nine majors. “All students from your country, despite the fact that they have to plunge into a new environment, are very disciplined, diligent”, said the rector of KNRTU Sergey Yushko.

“They study in joint groups and enter into friendly and professional ties that will remain with them for life, and we are ready to admit even more students,” he added.

According to the Vice-rector for academic affairs Alexei Burmistrov, graduates from Turkmenistan grow rapidly in profession and make a career.

In turn, Professor Amanguly Magtymov from TSU confirmed that they have very good knowledge and have proved themselves as leaders.

Pr. Magtymov also said that KNRTU could cooperate with the faculty of chemistry, which to open soon at TSU. This partnership can be established also under the programme of support for invited foreign teachers and researchers.

Representatives of KNRTU shared their ideas about the prospects of cooperation. They offered remote training courses in Russian as a foreign language for students from Turkmenistan, local retraining in Turkmenistan by the visiting teachers from Kazan.

During the visit to Kazan, the delegation also met with Turkmen students. The meeting was held in an interactive format of answers and questions. Students interested in the opportunities of educational practice in Russia and the prospects for employment with a Russian diploma in Turkmenistan.

/// nCa, 23 April 2019