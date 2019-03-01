Turkmenistan: Policy statement on Trans-Caspian gas pipeline

While visiting the Altyn Asyr lake on Thursday (28 February 2019), President Berdymuhamedov spoke to Lubomir FREBORT, the head of the EU liaison office in Turkmenistan.

His remarks can be taken as a policy statement of Turkmenistan on the question of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline:

“Indeed, the topic of implementing this project, which envisages the entry of the Turkmen gas into the markets of Western Europe, is one of the most topical today.

“However, its implementation requires, first of all, determining the route of laying the gas pipeline, the scope of work, deadlines, etc. Only if the participants in the project decide on a complex of organizational, legal, commercial, technical and other issues, can we speak in more detail on this topic said the President.

In this context, the importance of creating the most favorable conditions necessary for ensuring reliable, stable and long-term international energy cooperation, equally taking into account the interests of producers, transit countries and energy consumers, must be underlined. /// nCa, 1 March 2019