The Winter Charm of Avaza

Avaza, the national tourist zone of Turkmenistan, was usually considered a vacation spot for the summer season. It has changed now.

The facilities along the Caspian beach have developed tremendously and Avaza has truly become an all-season choice for the vacationers.

In addition to the traditional autumn velvet season, Avaza is turning into preferred destination for huge number of tourists from all over the country and abroad in spring and winter as well.

Naturally, numerous travelers flock to Avaza wishing to enjoy the gentle waters of the gray-haired Hazar in summer. And why the seashore is so attractive during winter?

Everyone perhaps answer this question in his own way.

Avaza has become a real ecological paradise. Walking along cold winter beaches is an invaluable gift for the body and aesthetic pleasure for the soul.

Sometimes, observing seascapes, changing natural colors and light play fill the heart with special bliss.

This heavenly beauty is accompanied by the quiet breaking of waves and occasional cries of gulls. (Although no less pleasant is the noise of the terrible storm waves beating the shore.)

And of course, the lungs enjoy the crystal clear, incomparable air…

Avaza offers a wide range of services to fans of active rest. Each hotel has a bicycle park. There are mini-golf courses, sports equipment, football, basketball, volleyball grounds on the territory of the hotels.

In windy weather (and this happens on the seashore), you can also fully spend your leisure time without leaving the hotel.

It’s a good time to visit spa, swim in the inner pool with heated sea water, play bowling, table tennis, billiards and much more.

/// nCa, 21 January 2019




