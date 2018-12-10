Christmas – The Time of Miracles

Christmas is the time of miracles. — We were lucky to witness a miracle as it unfolded this Sunday at the UN House in Ashgabat.

Some 40 female entrepreneurs and creative artists broughttheir creations to the open market organized jointly by the UN in Turkmenistan and the British Embassy.

There was a wide variety of gift items, all made lovingly by hand, and they sold like hot cakes.

Ms. Elena Panova, the UN resident coordinator in Turkmenistan, said that the idea to organize this event, giving the female entrepreneurs with disabilities the opportunity to bring their creations to the buyers and boost their confidence in their own talent and skill, was born during the job fair for people with disabilities that was held in August this year.

Here are some pictures in case you missed this singularly enchanting event:

/// nCa, 10 December 2018