September 10, 2018, Ashgabat – The 23rd International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2018” will be held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistanon November 20-21, 2018.The State Concern “Turkmennebit” organizes the forum with the assistance of the French company Cifal Industrial Services.

The International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan» has established itself as an effective business platform for developing and strengthening partnership relations with Turkmenistan in the oil and gas industry. This event will reveal main aspects of the country’s oil and gas industry development, provide the participants with an opportunity to get exhaustive information on investment directions in the national oil and gas sector and on the implemented and ongoing projects, and will introduce with the future priority directions of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry development.

Senior executives and representatives of the leading oil and gas companies, major international organizations and financial institutions of the world are expected to attend the conference. They are Exxon Mobil, BP, Hyundai Engineering Co. Ltd, Dragon Oil, Petronas Çarigali, Schlumberger, ARETI GROUP, Shell, KPMG, ENI, Gap İnşaatYatırımveDışTic.A. Ş, LUKOIL Lubricants Central Asia LLP, Roxar, National Maritime Shipping Company “Kazmortransflot” LLP., Velan LLC., Haldor Topsoe, LLC., Valvitalia SpA, Rockwool and many others.

According to the preliminary program of the forum, on the first day of the conference, on November 20, two sessions will be held:

Oil and Gas Sector of Turkmenistan. Review of Key Industry Projects. International Cooperation in the Field of Investments and Technologies;

Oil Extraction Industry of Turkmenistan. State and prospects. Development of Innovative Technologies in the Sphere of Exploration and Extraction of Hydrocarbons.

On November 21, four sessions will take place:

Priority Directions and Prognoses of Oil and Gas Industry Development. International trends of oil and gas products market development;

Analysis of Products Market of Oil and Gas Production Industry. Production of Eco-Friendly Fuels. Aspects of development of “Green Economy” in Oil and Gas Industry of Turkmenistan;

Diversification of Turkmen Natural Gas Markets;

Priority Directions in Sustainable Development of Oil & Gas Complex of Turkmenistan.

The forum participants will discuss the ongoing construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (TAPI), prospects for the implementation of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project and other possibilities of the strategic partnership.

Within the framework of the event, representatives of foreign companies will meet heads of government institutions and enterprises of the country’s oil and gas complex to discuss business issues.

OGT-2018 conference venue: Conference Hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, 143, Chandybil av., Ashgabat city.

More information about the conference can be found on the website www.ogt-tm.org, or you may contact us by e-mail: dubrovina.i@ogt-tm.org, info@ogt-tm.org or by phone: +99312211623, +99363072992.

Facts: Turkmenistan keepsone of the leading positions in the world and 2nd in the CIS (after Russia) on the natural gas reserves.

The Galkynyshgas field is among the world’s largest deposits with reserves of 26.2 trillion cubic meters.

The annual natural gas production is planned to be brought up to 250 billion cubic meters, while oil production – up to 110 million tons in 2030 in accordance with the Turkmen oil and gas development programme.

For media queries:

Inna Dubrovina

Liaison Officer

Cifal Industrial Services

Tel: +99361978379

E-mail: dubrovina.i@ogt-tm.org, info@ogt-tm.org