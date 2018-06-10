Anti-terror conference held in Dushanbe in May 2018 – Flaws in global approach

nCa Report

The embassy of Tajikistan in Ashgabat hosted Wednesday (6 June 2018) a briefing for the diplomatic community and the media. Ambassador Farrukh Homiddin Sharifzoda, who conducted the briefing, dealt with the two main issues:

International conference on water, which will be held later this month in Dushanbe – we have covered this in a separate report already

The outcome of the anti-terror conference hosted by Dushanbe in May 2018 – this report covers the outcome of the conference and our accompanying commentary points out some basic flaws in the global anti-terror strategy

Ambassador Sharifzoda and his team provided ample material to make sure that both the issues were understood and appreciated in their proper context.

* * *

The international conference on ‘Countering Terrorism and Preventing Violent Extremism,’ which was held in Dushanbe, 3-4 May 2018, was organized by the government of Tajikistan in collaboration with the UN, OSCE, EU and the State of Qatar.

Dushanbe Declaration – the outcome document of the conference, underlines the importance of increased international solidarity and cooperation for countering the threats posed by terrorism and extremism worldwide.

It calls for adherence to the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and underlines the need to address all the conditions conducive to terrorism and extremism.

The Dushanbe Declaration, acknowledging the positive role of SCO, EU, CSTO and CIS, calls for exchange of information and experience across the Central Asian region.

The Declaration recognizes that terrorist and violent extremist groups exploit deep rooted grievances in situations of prolonged and unresolved conflicts, and asks for sustained efforts to resolve them.

The complete text of the Dushanbe Declaration can be found here:

Dushanbe Declaration

http://www.dushanbeconf2018.tj/declaration

* * *

President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan delivered a keynote address at the conference.

He pointed out that currently more than 100 countries were the target of devastating terrorist attacks. Just in Afghanistan, more than 4000 people were killed and 10000 injured in terror acts last year, said the Tajik president. He pointed out that 32% of fatalities and 53% of the injured were women and children.

President Rahmon said, “Sadly, today we witness that the strategic standoff has intensified in the world and we clearly notice the signs of secondary expansion of the cold war. This situation undermines the efforts of the international community to counter the global threats and challenges and negatively impacts the fundamental principles of the world order and system.”

He added, “In the current complicated situation full of contradictions, we need to operate rather than competing and attempting to dominate. – We need to foster cooperation based on trust, solidarity and close coordination between the security and law-enforcement agencies to achieve the expected outcomes in countering the threatening phenomena of the time being.”

The Tajik leader said that his country “became the target of destructive actions by terrorists and extremists with the support of its so called foreign supporters at the early 90s of the 20th century – as early as at the beginning of establishment of sovereign state. At that time international terrorist and extremist organizations transformed our country into the field of test of their deadly power and the target of their antihuman objectives. At that period Tajikistan faced all tragic events taking place in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan currently.”

Some insightful quotes from his speech:

“The history and harrowing experience of many countries, including Tajikistan witnessed that only cooperation and joint actions will make it possible to win in the fight against evil forces and global threats. However, sadly so far the International community has not unanimous position on definitions of terrorism and extremism.

“In my opinion, the double standards policy is not acceptable for effective countering terrorism and violent extremism and radicalization at all. In contrary, such a positioning leads to further geographic expansion of the unpredictable ways and forms of these dangerous threats, because terrorism and extremism neither acknowledge border nor they do state.

“This is the reason, currently the terrorist and extremist groups unite with radicalized religious and nationalist organizations and other criminal bodies and commit violence, murders, religious, race-based conflicts and even conflict of civilizations in various parts of the world.

“In this context, we are also clearly concerned that the terrorists and extremists misuse the sacred Islam to disseminate their Islamophobic ideas and promote hatred of Muslims.

“This way of discretization of Islam with more than 1.5 bn followers throughout the world decently contributing to the development of civilized world, may cause dangerous aftermath.

“Accordingly, to prevent Islamophobia, we need to expand the environment of trust, tolerance and mutual understanding between the societies and civilizations, which in its turn will increase our possibilities for countering the current threats and challenges.

“With this regard, I have emphasized many times and I would like to reiterate that the terrorists and extremists do not have any motherland, nation and religion.”

Highlighting the growing sway of the extremist ideologies, President Rahmon said, “[I]f previously representatives of almost 15 countries served as warriors for Taliban, now citizens of more than 100 countries joined and fight for the ISIS and other terrorist groups. According to the available information the number of warriors of the terrorist groups deployed in Iraq and Syria reached almost 100 000 and a part of them were killed within antiterrorist operations.”

He brought up the issue that is troubling many: “In this regard, a question comes to mind that where the rest of those warriors are and which countries and organizations they are in touch with? We are concerned that a part of them already returned to their countries or are on their way back home and they can cause threat in their own countries.”

He said, “In this regard, I would like to emphasize once again that it is impossible to win the terrorism and extremism through military actions only. In this process, we believe it is very important to constantly focus on the social aspects of the growth of this phenomenon.

“Poverty, unemployment, low level of literacy and social protection of population are among the factors urging people to go into violent ideas to seek for social justice. Accordingly, it is the requirement of the time-being that the advanced economies of the world need to pay more attention to support the needy countries in terms of necessary economic, financial and technological support within socio-economic programs.”

The complete text of the speech of the president of Tajikistan can be found here:

Statement of the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan H.E. Mr. EmomaliRahmonat the High-level International Conference on “Countering Terrorism and Preventing Violent Extremism” (Dushanbe, May 4, 2018)

http://tajikembassy.ae/statement-of-the-founder-of-peace-and-national-unity-leader-of-the-nation-president-of-the-republic-of-tajikistan-h-e-mr-emomalirahmonat-the-high-level-international-conference-on/

* * *

nCa Commentary by Tariq Saeedi

The Dushanbe conference was productive by all counts. It managed to underscore the evolving nature of terrorism and its expanding footprint across the globe.

The conference also succeeded in further cementing the resolve of the world community to deal with this menace.

The problem here is that there are not one but several elephants in the room. Without acknowledging them and doing something about them, no fight against terrorism stands a fair chance of success.

The basic flaw in the entire strategy is that terrorism is being treated as the dominant theme whereas extremism has been reduced to a subcategory of the narrative.

The undeniable fact is that it is extremism which generates terrorism and not vice versa. Terrorism is just one of the several products of extremism.

The second flaw is that we are in denial: We have failed so far to admit that the duplicitous policies and lunatic war-mongering of the United States and its allies have anything to do with the emergence of terrorism.

The third, and possibly the most glaring aberrance is the about-turn of Saudi Arabia without even a token apology to the world for what it preached for a couple of centuries.

For nearly two hundred years the descendants of Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab, the founder of the Wahabi ideology, have been partners with the ruling family of Saudi Arabia.

The millions of copies of the translation of Holy Quran based on the literal interpretation, the financing of the religious schools across the world propagating the lopsided explanations of the Wahabi school of thought, the endless stream of literature denouncing everything that doesn’t coincide with the Wahabi explanation of the tenets and practices, and the denial of space to anyone who doesn’t agree with them are the roots of extremism.

Now that, faced with the dissent of its own increasingly impatient young population, Saudi Arabia has started running in the opposite direction, the world must demand apology, retraction, and concrete remedial measures. Saudi Arabia owes damage compensation to the world.

Look at the hypocrisy of Saudi Arabia – Dance and songs were not permitted in Islam a few weeks ago but now they are acceptable. The women drivers were a threat to Islam last year but now they are not. Female spectators in the sports stadiums were anathema yesterday but they are welcome today. Close interaction with non-Muslims was to be frowned upon yesterday but now Ivanka Trump should be given USD 100 million for her fund. The jihad yesterday was just picking the sword against anyone you don’t agree with or dislike, but today suddenly it has dawned that there is a greater jihad and a lesser jihad, the greater jihad being the continual quest to be a better human being.

The list is endless.

There is the urgent need to add some new elements to the anti extremism and anti terrorism strategy and the Muslim world should lead this effort:

Saudi Arabia should be forced to make a formal and unconditional apology to the world for misguiding the Muslim youth for such a long time

Saudi Arabia should be forced to finance the re-training of the prayer leaders and youth who have been led astray because of the Wahabi interpretations

Saudi Arabia should be forced to foot the bill for the havoc caused by the people driven by the Wahabi ideology

Saudi Arabia should be asked to retract and denounce the confusing literature it has been spreading or sponsoring in the communities across the world

While the Saudi Arabia is brought to limelight for its erroneous ways, there should be equal effort to prevent the USA and its allies from engaging, overtly or covertly, in Islamophobia. Extremism is extremism and it would be illogical to shun one kind of extremism and permit the other.

And, obviously, the rise of the far-right in the west should be looked at with the same concern and loathing that is accorded to the far-right in Islam. Both are equally abominable.

The middle path – Meden Agan.