UN Security Council – How Kazakhstan reconciled the Security Council members – explanation of an ambiguity

On 27 February 2018, we published the commentary titled: UN Security Council – How Kazakhstan reconciled the Security Council members

This sentence in the commentary caused some misunderstanding: “In the Middle East, another aggravation occurred – Turkey launched a full-scale military operation against the Kurds in Syria.”

As is clear from our earlier commentaries analyses, the Turkish operation in Afrin area of Syria is against the terrorist groups PKK/PYD/YPG. They have Kurdish roots but they certainly don’t represent the Kurdish majority.

These offshoots of PKK are universally recognized as terrorist outfits and the Afrin operation against them doesn’t amount to operation against the Kurds.

Turkey has a significant percentage of ethnic Kurds in its population and they, by and large, are loyal citizens of Turkey.

Our commentary was focused on the progress made by Kazakhstan during its presidency of the UN Security Council and as such we treated the subject in just one sentence.

We are grateful to the Turkish embassy in Ashgabat for pointing out the ambiguity. /// nCa, 2 March 2018