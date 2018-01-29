PyeongChang 2018 opens up New Horizons in Korea & Asia

Games Period:

Olympic Winter Games: 9-25, February 2018 (17 days)

Paralympic Winter Games: 9-18, March 2018 (10 days)

Passion for the Winter Games!

PyeongChang 2018 will be the best Games with South Korea committed to the Olympic movement. Marking 30 years since the huge success of the Summer Olympic Games of 1988, PyeongChang 2018 wants to welcome the world once againto the land of the morning calm. Olympic Games will have 102 events across 15 disciplines in 7 sports and Paralympic Games will have 80 events across 6 disciplines in 6 sports. With an acceptance rate of 4:1, more than 91,000 applicants volunteered for 22,400 volunteer positions. Aside from Russia’s high level of interest (2,890), China (1,345) and the United States (1,158) were the next in line to show their support of the Games to be part of this fantastic experience.

Peace and Unity at PyeongChang!

Korea is ready to welcome everyone to PyeongChang and will offer a safe and secure environment for the Games to take place. Sport goes beyond politics and is incredibly powerful – it can and will unite people from different cultures, religions, and race. North Korea will also participate with athletic team, cheering squad and arts troupe.

3. A Global Sporting Nation

The Republic of Korea will be the 5th nation in the world to ever have hosted all four major sporting events: Summer and Winter Olympic/Paralympic Games, FIFA World Cup and the IAAF World Championships in Athletics. This shows our calibre as international event hosts and puts Korea firmly on the world map of sports.

The Games of Culture

PyeongChang 2018 will promote culture and tourism to leave a legacy beyond winter sports. Alongside the competition, spectators can look forward to a packed program of events at live sites and other hubs across Gangwon province. The Cultural Olympiad will include daily festivals at each venue that can be enjoyed by visitors around the world.

Mascots proving very popular around the country

The Olympic mascot is a white tiger named Soohorang who is a mythical white tiger that will protect everyone at the Games, and the Paralympic mascot is an Asiatic blackbear named Bandabi who will give the spirit of resolution and strong will to all the Paralympians.

6. Construction of high-speed railway brings PyeongChang closer to the world

The new and fast railway is open to the public which reduces the time between Seoul and PyeongChang from three hours to an hour and Incheon International Airport and PyeongChang from 3.5 hours to 98 minutes. The infrastructure developments will leave a lasting legacy for the Games and the Province which will lead to the growth of tourism and winter sports in the region.

Ticket Sales on website – get your tickets and share the passion

Olympic Ticket and Paralympic Tickets are available on website https://tickets.pyeongchang2018.com/. The most popular disciplines with fans currently are figure-skating, and short-track. Everyone who comes to the Games will enjoy a cultural and sporting experience within the venues and at the live sites.

Where? PyeongChang, not Pyongyang!

The spelling of PyeongChang has been slightly altered with a capitalized C to avoid confusion with Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea. PyeongChang is a vacation spot for winter sport enthusiasts and one of the few places in the world where visitors can hit the slopes by day and enjoy the attractions of a major metropolis – Seoul – by night. /// nCa