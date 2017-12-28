Kyrgyzstan – Obverse and reverse of SDPK

Shortly before his resignation, ex-president Almazbek Atambayev promised that he would take personal training of the Social Democratic Party for rest during the next parliamentary elections.

“The SDPK must show what the parliament should be like,” Atambayev said then. However, the fourth president of the Kyrgyz Republic did not mention that before the “show”, SDPK must itself cleanse itself of the dirt that has grown over the past six years, and not without the personal involvement of this politician.

Today, the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan is the ruling party. Most of the key posts in the country are occupied by its representatives, the SDPK faction in the parliament is the largest. But the big size and the big power always tempt. So, inside SDPK today are gathered a huge number of those with whom the party, updated after the revolution of 2010, so zealously promised to fight – and this is corrupt.

One of the slogans with which SDPK supporters were taking to the streets of the country in 2010 was the fight against total corruption. But over the years of governing the country, its leaders were able to accomplish only one thing – the distribution of large state posts between relatives. However, the worthy people who would have felt pain for their homeland in the republic, alas, never waited.

Moreover, the country saw an entirely new form of “mutual guarantee” – on a party principle.

Being a member of SDPK today means guaranteeing immunity. And the larger the position in the party, the more security it provides. Perhaps that is why during the last five years, despite the beautiful and loud slogans of the fight against corrupt officials, not a single large fish from the powers that be has been found in the dock, and the “average catch” received ridiculous terms or “verbal warnings”.

One of the most striking examples is the “case” in relation to the deputy of the Jogorku Kenesh from the SDPK faction Muzaffar Isakov. In February last year, the Prosecutor General’s Office instituted a criminal case against M. Isakov, and in March brought charges against him. Given that corruption has no statute of limitations, prosecutors managed to prove that the deputy, being the head of the Tash-Bulak ayil okmotu of the Suzak district in 2010-2015 organized an organized criminal group (which included representatives of the State Register and the architecture of the district)on the illegal sale of agricultural land for individual housing construction. And he personally signed 315 illegal decisions on the transfer of these plots of land. The total area of ​​the land sold then exceeds 14 hectares. 315 permits, for each of which citizens paid up to 3000 US dollars. That is, almost a million US dollars fell into the pocket of the current deputy of the Jogorku Kenesh.

But the General Prosecutor’s Office loudly screamed, quickly subsided. Or it was calmed down: the criminal case went to the archive, and did not reach the court. And M. Isakov continues to sit proudly on his deputy chair, covering the dark affairs of the past and the present parliamentary “crust of immunity”.

Covering the SDPK membership card is the best defense for another MP. This is Zhyldyz Musabekov, who was represented during the election campaign as a mother of three children and an exemplary wife. However, this person for having written a revealing article in the newspaper using three-story mats threatened a journalist that she would be raped by 10 men.

“I’ll keep your skin alive!” – then the deputy shouted during a telephone conversation with the journalist (the record of this conversation can still be seen on the Internet) .

But among the party members there are also real rapists.

During the parliamentary elections a couple of years ago, Dilmurat Akparalyev was on the list as candidate from SDPK under number 57, who was convicted in 1999 for rape. And a little later, in 2010, he was tried on criminal liability under the Criminal Code “Extortion”. In March 2011, one of the news agencies under the heading “Kyrgyzstan detained members of the organized criminal group – the” laymen “of the Chatkal and Ala-Bukinsky districts,” the press service of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of the Jalal-Abad region reported. The police, as reported, addressed a resident of the village of Ala-Buka with a statement that the local opegesniki, through deception and extortion, took away his property for the amount of 66 thousand soms. And among the names of those who systematically dealt with the barking and “protection” of private entrepreneurs, the surname of the future party bonza sounded. But neither for fraud, nor for organizing an organized crime group, nor for illegal ammunition discovered by D.Akparalyev, no criminal case was opened. Instead, in 2012 he was elected a deputy of the Ala-Bukinsky district kenesh, and then its chairman.

In the Zhogorku Kenesh D. Akparalyev after the facts found by journalists, of course, did not hit. But he was not excluded from the party.

Another sex maniac with a criminal past is in the LCD since 2010. Torobai Zulpukarov and his partner in 1997 threatened and inflicted bodily injuries raped an unknown to them some citizen A.Orozaliev, and this despite the fact that at that time T. Zulpukarov worked as a policeman. But the current member of the SDPK faction does not have a line about this unseemly moment in his biography. The most interesting thing is that the years of his imprisonment are marked: “private entrepreneur”.

Does T. Zulpukarov have the moral right to work in parliament? Moral there. But, apparently, the Social Democratic Party does not pay attention to the moral aspect.

In 2013, the driver of the deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the fifth convocation from the faction of the SDPK Irina Karamushkina, driving a deputy official car in a state of intoxicated, mowed down two people, one of whom died and the other was disabled. As a result, the driver received two years suspended (!), And was not even sentenced to pay compensation to the injured. And the deputy did not even apologize for the behavior of her driver, either to the victim and the family of the deceased guy, or to the people.

Another “honest man” is Ulan Primov, who also occupied the parliamentary seat of the SDPK. Even more than a year ago, the Osh prosecutor’s office found illegal the participation in the state sponsors of the company affiliated with U. Primov: the company, most recently re-registered for his father, won 8 state tenders for a total of more than 28 million soms. But till now law enforcement bodies do not hurry up to take measures. Meanwhile, U.Premov himself from the parliamentary rostrum does not hesitate to say that “the law on public procurement aimed at eradicating corruption and increasing transparency has not reached its goals.” Well, of course, he knows that better than anyone else.

In 2010, the people who rose to the revolution against corruption-ridden power, today sees that the SDPK, which promised to be a champion of truth and justice, has itself become a hotbed of crime. And the people against whom yesterday and today are charged with bribery, rape, bribery, teach Kyrgyz citizens to respect the law. But everyone understands that all of them came to the party only in order to hide behind their high positions and mandates their crimes against the country and its people.

The new president Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises to review the system of fighting corruption. Will he be able to break the existing state of affairs, can he cleanse the party of those who defame it?

I would very much like to hope that the head of state, to whom the overwhelming number of Kyrgyzstanis expressed confidence in the October elections, will justify hopes and keep his election promise – will turn Kyrgyzstan into a country of law and order.

Alexey Kurinov, journalist

Originally published in the Russian language by www.iginfo.ru