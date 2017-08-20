Turkmenistan bolsters protection of stray animals

The first private assistance center for homeless animals “Umytlar Adasy” (Island of Hope) has been opened in Turkmenistan, reports web site Orient.tm of news agency “Turkmen Media”.

The organization, earlier carried out volunteer activities, has gained new legal status with obtaining a registration certificate from the country’s ministry of economy and development.

“You become responsible, forever, for what you have tamed” … These touching words from the fairy story of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry “The Little Prince” daily come true thanks to the hard but inspiring work of Tatiana Galberg, the head and initiator of the “Island of Hope” Center, her family – husband Nicolay and two daughters Irina and Katya. More than 100 stray dogs and about 50 cats found shelter and care at Tatiana’s country cottage.

The State committee for environmental protection and land resources of Turkmenistan will soon allocate to the Center a land plot in the suburbs of Ashgabat for the construction of volaries and other associated infrastructure.

The public agencies are actively involved in successful promotion of the Center’s activity. The ministry of health and medical industry of Turkmenistan has supplied the enterprise with vaccines, essential medicines, dressings

The ministry of public utilities, considering the “Island of Hope” as a partner organization, intends to provide technical and advisory support, says the report.

The legal certification and public support enable ample opportunities for the Center. The plans are already on the table to open a hotel for caring pets during the absence of owners, to create a training ground for cynological work, to open own veterinary office and to launch educational work among the population.