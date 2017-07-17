Failed Coup in Turkey – The Main Lesson Still Being Ignored

Tariq Saeedi

Because they sow the wind, they will get the whirlwind. Standing grain, but no fresh growth; it will yield no meal; if it were to yield, strangers would devour it. – Hosea 8:7 (Common English Bible)

15 July 2017 was the first anniversary of the failed coup attempt in Turkey, a coup attempt that was affront to the dignity of the people and dagger in the back of the sovereignty of Turkey.

Inside Turkey and outside wherever the Turkish diplomatic missions and communities exist, the anniversary was marked in a big way.

In an article published by the British daily The Guardian on 15 July 2017, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote, “Today, western leaders have a choice between standing in solidarity with terrorists or regaining the favour of the Turkish people.”

His article underlines that there is “no way to sugar-coat this betrayal of Turkey’s friendship”, adding that it was incompatible with bilateral relations and fundamental values alike.

This is where the core lesson is being ignored. In fact, more of the same is in the offing, frighteningly soon.

By now it is an established fact that FETO – formerly called Nurcu, an organization founded and headed by the retired Turkish cleric Fetullah Gulen – engineered and executed the coup attempt. The organization existed for much of its life as a charity and enlightenment movement, all the while diligently digging tunnels inside the Turkish system.

The parallels between the modus operandi of Osama bin Laden and Fetullah Gulen have been noticed by many analysts.

Both Al Qaeda and Nurcu started as charity organizations, attracting motivated and sincere followers, and removed their mask when they felt the time was right. And, both had American fertilizer in their roots for robust growth.

It is the question of mindset, approach, duplicity, multiple standards. This is what is at play in the American reluctance to deport Gulen to Turkey.

This is also how we can explain what is happening elsewhere in the world.

FETO has been decapitated and the Turkish government with full backing of the people is quite capable of eliminating the remnants.

ISIS (also called IS, Daesh) is a trick from the same bag from which we got Al Qaeda and FETO.

They may begin as peaceful entities such as Nurcu and Hizb ut Tahrir or they may be violent right from the beginning like Al Nusra but they are creations of the same group of planners.

With a sense of utmost superiority – which is actually the other name of utmost stupidity – and the perceived notion of entitlement to decide the fate of the world, these people create one monster after the other.

They never learn. —– The nature of monsters is that they ultimately turn rogue.

Even though the original ISIS may have been the outcome of Sunni frustration in Iraq though that is quite debatable, what we are seeing now is stamping of a brand name on outfits created for purposes of the Empire.

The recent attack on the Iranian parliament, right when it was in session, has been claimed by the ISIS. Even the website of ISIS gave live coverage of the bloodshed as it unfolded. With just the basic kind of circumstantial evidence, it can be seen that the attack was carried out by the MeK (Mujahideen-e-Khalq), a rascal group based in Iraq with profound animosity toward the Iranian government. There is hardly any need to remind that MeK exists with full support of the Americans.

There is the impression that ISIS is swiftly taking roots in Afghanistan. After a fierce battle last month, ISIS took control of the Tora Bora cave complex. The Tora Bora complex consists of 82 small and large, natural and manmade caves. Of them, 26 are more like fully equipped bunkers, capable of housing thousands of militants.

There are multiple reports that ISIS fighters, whoever they are, were carried to the Tora Bora complex by helicopters. As we know, only the Afghan government and the American forces (together with their allies) have the helicopters inside the territory of Afghanistan. —– Elementary my dear Watson.

They think that the creation of ISIS in Afghanistan will serve many of their interests. As if Libya never happened. As if Iraq never happened. As if Syria never happened.

Because they sow the wind, they will get the whirlwind. Standing grain, but no fresh growth; it will yield no meal; if it were to yield, strangers would devour it. – Hosea 8:7 (Common English Bible) /// nCa, 17 July 2017