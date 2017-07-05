Russia reaffirms commitment to strategic partnership with Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

Recently, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov was awarded one of the highest state awards of the Russian Federation.

Decree “On awarding the Order of Alexander Nevsky to the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov” was signed by President Putin of Russia on 29 June 2017.

President of Turkmenistan was awarded this Order “for a great personal contribution to strengthening the relations of strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan, as well as ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region”, says Decree.

The Order of Alexander Nevsky is the only award that were used with certain changes in the award systems of the Russian Empire, Soviet Union and Russian Federation. Its “forefather” is the Order of St. Alexander Nevsky, which existed in tsarist Russia from 1725 to 1917. Then, in 1942, the Order of Alexander Nevsky was established and introduced into the state award system of the Russian Federation in 2010.

In accordance with the statute of Order of Alexander Nevsky, this high award may be awarded prominent foreign political and public figures, representatives of the business community of foreign countries for merit in developing multilateral cooperation with the Russian Federation and contribution to its social and economic development.

Conferring President Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov with this high award once again demonstrates the strategic nature of the partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan.

The change in the geopolitical picture of the world requires approaching in the bilateral ties and bringing them to a qualitatively new level. Putin’s visit to Turkmenistan, which is scheduled for the near future, will open a new page in relations between the two countries. /// nCa, 5 July 2017