Second Regional Networking Forum to explore role of South-South Cooperation in green economy

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN (15 June, 2017): Key decision-makers and practitioners coordinating development cooperation from over 40 countries of the Arab States, and the Europe and the CIS regions, will gather at the Second Regional Networking Forum organized on the sidelines of the Astana Economic Forum to discuss the role of South-South and triangular cooperation in promoting green economic partnerships toward the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

South-South cooperation has grown significantly in the last decades and is reinvigorating the ways countries are sharing solutions to development problems. The Second Regional Networking Forum will be an opportunity for government focal points on South-South cooperation and high-level representatives of development cooperation institutions to highlight concrete modalities, challenges and opportunities for the advancement of South-South cooperation as a successful modality in implementing the 2030 Agenda in the Arab States, Europe and the CIS and beyond.

Participants from the region, as well as other parts of the world, the United Nations system, and other key global and regional multilateral institutions will take stock of the progress made against the recommendations of the First Regional Networking Forum, and strengthen collaboration mechanisms among the participating institutions to leverage South-South collaboration moving forward. The leadership of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the UNDP regional bureaus for Arab States and for Europe and the CIS, the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation, Islamic Development Bank, Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Center for Islamic Countries, Zayed International Foundation for Environment, Regional Hub of Civil Service in Astana as well as high-level representatives of other international organizations are expected to contribute to the event.

The Forum will consider examples of capacity development in the context of South-South and triangular cooperation, present a number of concrete South-South cooperation mechanisms for enhancing cross-regional cooperation, and take a closer look at the means of engagement and the role of private sector institutions in advancing the South-South knowledge and technology transfer.

The Forum will serve as a platform for networking and idea-generation on potential South-South expert exchange initiatives among participating Member States.

It is also anticipated that the first regional report on South-South and Triangular Cooperation in Achieving Sustainable Human Development in Europe and the CIS will be launched during the Forum.

