Press conference yields important information about fuel and energy sector of Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, 1 June 2017 (nCa) — The Energy Charter Forum in Ashgabat concluded Wednesday (31 May 2017) with a media forum.

At the end of the media forum there was a question and answer session where the officials from the fuel and energy sector of Turkmenistan answered some questions from the journalists.

Here is the summary of the transcript:

Line D of Turkmenistan-China pipeline

A Chinese journalist asked about the latest position on the Line D of the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline network, a pipe with capacity of 25 bcm (billion cubic meters) which will run from Turkmenistan to China through the territories of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan before terminating at the Chinese border.

Murat Archayev, the acting chairman of the state concern Turkmengaz answered that the work on Line D was awaiting the allocation of territory by the transit countries.

Prospects for TAPI

The editor of the Turkmen periodical Nebit-Gaz (Oil-Gas) asked Urban Rusnak, the secretary general of Energy Charter as to what were his views on the current prospects of TAPI, considering that he had said that the project would be very complicated in an earlier interview (December 2015) with the same publicatrion.

Rusnak said that he was still of the same view i.e. he was optimistic about the success of the project but it remained a complicated challenge. Citing the tragic incident just the same morning [terrorist bomb blast in the diplomatic enclave in Kabul that caused some 90 deaths and left about 400 injured] he said that it was too early to tell the future as to when the first supplies of gas will go into the pipeline.

Nevertheless, he said that it is a real project even though it may take a while to complete the construction and start the operations.

Prospects for supplies of oil products to Ukraine and swap

A Ukrainian journalist asked whether there was any chance of the supply of oil products from Turkmenistan to Ukraine and possible swaps.

Archayev, the acting chairman of Turkmengaz said that the sale of petroleum products of the Turkmenbashy refinery takes places through the auctions held at the state commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan. Like any other buyer, the Ukrainian companies could make their purchases through bidding at the auctions, he said.

With regard to swap operations, he said, if Ukraine has proposals, they can be discussed. Turkmenistan has the experience of swap contracts.

Has Turkmenistan reduced oil production at OPEC request?

The Russian news agency Novosti asked whether Turkmenistan has cut down its oils production as proposed by OPEC.

Archayev said that Turkmenistan is not a member of OPEC, but the issues of gaining observer status in this organization are being considered. Therefore, OPEC’s deals on production cuts are not relevant for Turkmenistan. Turkmenistan currently produces the targeted volumes of oil.

Export of electricity to Iran

Iranian news agency Fars asked about the state of export of electricity to Iran and related construction projects.

The minister of energy of Turkmenistan, Purchekov said that Turkmenistan exports electricity to Iran from two routes: Balkanabad-Gonbad, 220 kV transmission line, and Mary-Sarakhs power line, 220 kV.

There is a tender for the construction of 500 kV transmission line Mary-Sarakhs-Mashhad, which is currently at the final stage, he said.

Purchekov added, the supply of electricity to Iran opens the possibility of the transit of Turkmen electricity to third countries – Pakistan, Turkey, Armenia.

Prospects of Trans-Caspian pipeline

Georgian TV asked about the prospects of the implementation of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline (export of Turkmen gas through Caspian-bed pipeline to Georgia, Turkey and possibly Europe.)

Archayev said that in May 2015, the agreement on the implementation of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project was signed by Turkmenistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan-EU and Georgia has an observer status. In accordance with this agreement, a working group has been established, which has already held two meetings (in Istanbul and Brussels). The group studies commercial and technical issues. Work is currently ongoing.

Export volume of gas from Turkmenistan

Reuters asked as to what was the volume of gas currently being exported by Turkmenistan.

Archayev said that in 2016 Turkmenistan exported 7 bcm of gas to Iran and 35 bcm to China.

He added that in 2017 the export volume to Iran will remain the same i.e. 7 bcm and to China will increase to 38 bcm. /// nCa