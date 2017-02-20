Turkmenistan grants citizenship to 1381 stateless persons

Ashgabat, 20 February 2017 (nCa) — In a ceremony Monday in Ashgabat, 1381 stateless persons were granted citizenship of Turkmenistan.

Turkmen passports were handed to them in the presence of some international partners of Turkmenistan such as OSCE and EU.

The decision to grant them citizenship was approved by President Berdymuhamedov during a meeting of the cabinet of ministers on 9 December 2016.

The stateless persons who got citizenship today belong to 21 ethnic groups, mainly Russia, Uzbek and Armenian.

Under the humanitarian policy of the administration of President Berdymuhamedov, 7074 stateless persons have received citizenship from 2011 to 2015.

Work is in progress to study the cases of the remaining stateless persons for the grant of citizenship. /// nCa