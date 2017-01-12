Trump for Central Asia – Part Four

Tariq Saeedi

Ashgabat, 12 January 2017 (nCa) — We are almost there – the show will start within a few days; the trailer was the press conference on 11 January 2017 in the crowded lobby of his New York office.

As we noted in another commentary recently, if there is just one word to describe the Trump style of doing things, it is: Disruptive. —– This will not necessarily be bad because there are a number of things in urgent need of disruption.

Apart from the cluster of retired generals, the most important person in the team Trump is Rex Tillerson as far as Central Asia is concerned. A civil engineer by qualification, he has spent almost his entire career at ExxonMobil (back then, Exxon). Tillerson has also had lifelong affiliation with the Boy Scouts of America and was their national president from 2010 to 2012.

The most alarming example of Tillerson’s way of doing things is the ExxonMobil oil deal with the Kurds of Iraq, signed in 2011. He violated the existing laws of Iraq in going for a direct agreement with the Kurds. He also shattered the prospects of peaceful coexistence among the three main groups in Iraq: Sunnis, Shias and Kurds. In doing so, he has sown the seeds of lasting violence in not only Iraq but the entire region. The rise of ISIS can partly be attributed to how Tillerson appropriated the oil resources of Iraq. Either he did not know or he did not care about the consequences of his decision; perhaps a mix of both.

He has excellent relations with Putin and is the recipient of the highest Russian civilian award available to the foreigners. He has personally met nearly all of the top leaders of CIS. Even though he has divested all of his shares and interests in ExxonMobil, the instinct to promote the interests of big oil will likely remain intact. Rephrasing a Bible Belt saying, you can take Tillerson out of Big Oil but you cannot take Big Oil out of Tillerson.

In the press conference Trump was confident and dismissive, which is his default mode. He refused to take a question from CNN and his aides, standing near him, cheered whenever he shot a witty comeback instead of any substantive answer to questions. It was fascinating chaos, much like Trump’s reality shows.

While Trump and his team are preparing to deal with the world at their own terms, the world or at least some actors in this region are preparing to shape the nature of those terms.

The most high profile case in this class is the bomb blast at the guest house of the governor of Kandahar on 10 January 2017, resulting in the death of five diplomats from the UAE. The ambassador of UAE, Juma Al-Kaabi was injured. The other people who died in the bomb blast were the deputy governor of Kandahar and an Afghan diplomat. In all, eleven people died and seventeen were injured.

Applying the if-then and cause-effect logic, it can be said that it was a false-flag operation.

Here are some reasons to think that the bomb blast in Kandahar was not a Taliban operation:

UAE was one of the only three countries that recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan when the Taliban were in power; the other two countries being Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

By causing the death of the UAE diplomats, that too on the occasion when they were in Kandahar for the opening of an orphanage, Taliban have nothing to gain and everything to lose.

The economic interests of a number of people allied with or sympathetic to the Taliban are dependent on the UAE and some other Gulf countries. The attack on the diplomats is attack on the dignity and honour of the UAE. Even someone with the dim ability to anticipate just one step ahead will not order such a mission.

If not the Taliban, who committed this atrocious crime?

It is a question that can be answered only through impartial investigation by a team that must have the experience, resources, and freedom to dig right down to the root.

What we can conjecture here is the motives:

The attack could be an attempt to shatter the emerging consensus inside Afghanistan to accommodate the Taliban in the political sphere.

The attack can be a signal to the Trump administration that an all out operation must be launched immediately against the Taliban without leaving any space for the peace process.

The attack seems aimed at severing the political dialogue of the Taliban with any countries and entities – lately there has been a growing list of the countries that are willing to talk with the Taliban.

The attack is certainly aimed at liquidating the peace process in Afghanistan.

The people who have disrupted the peace process thrice already can reasonably be included in the list of suspects.

No one, including Trump, can say with any degree of certainty as to how the Trump administration will deal with Afghanistan, which is the main issue in this region.

The encouraging sign is that Trump has shown the ability to change his mind when presented with more information. Hopefully, he will focus on obtaining the truth before making any decisions.

