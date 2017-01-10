Russia sets ball rolling at international affairs ground – Part Two

Resident of Central Asia

In late December 2016, Moscow had hosted trilateral Russia-China-Pakistan consultations on Afghanistan, attended by high officials and special envoys of three countries.

“The participants agreed to continue efforts to assist in furthering the national reconciliation process in Afghanistan, based on the key role of the Afghans themselves and in line with the principles of integrating the armed opposition into peaceful life”, said press release of Russian foreign ministry on outcomes of the meeting.

Moreover, Russia and China, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reaffirmed “their readiness for flexible approaches to the prospect of excluding certain individuals from the list of sanctioned persons as part of efforts to promote a peaceful dialogue between Kabul and the Taliban movement”.

However, consultations, pursuing very peaceful ideas, caused controversial opinions in Afghanistan, even if the troika agreed to continue consultations in the extended format with the participation of Afghan representatives.

Speaker of Wolesi Jirga (lower house of Afghan Parliament) Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi called the Moscow gathering as open interference into internal affairs of Afghanistan. “The government of Afghanistan should not remain silent”, he said. The spokesman of Afghan foreign ministry, Ahmad Shekib Mostaghni said “the meeting would not yield the desired results”.

Contrary, spokesman of the Taliban political office in Qatar Muhammad Suhail Shaheen voiced positive remarks concerning the consultations: “It is joyous to see that the regional countries have also understood that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is a political and military force. The proposal forwarded in the Moscow tripartite of delisting members of the Islamic Emirate is a positive step forward in bringing peace and security to Afghanistan. We welcome this announcement”.

It seems that Russia, reshaping its behavior in international affairs, has realized that the true influence is possible in establishing strong cooperation, first and foremost, with the regional players in settlement of any problem.

Under this understanding, Russia had decided to join efforts with the most interested regional nations – Pakistan and China. As in the case of Syrian issue, Russia had given USA the go-by in meeting on Afghanistan.

As for Pakistan and China, peace and stability in Afghanistan is vital factor by virtue of economic interests. Pakistan cares about the security situation in Afghanistan in the context of realization of TAPI (Turkmenistan – Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) gas pipeline project. Moreover, peaceful Afghanistan means success of counterterrorism efforts inside Pakistan.

China has focused on exploring vast mineral wealth of Afghanistan. Beijing, actively promoting its initiative of Economic Belt of Silk Road (One belt – one Road) on Eurasian landmass, sees abundant opportunities for cooperation with Asian heartland – Afghanistan.

However, “Russia does not have a specific plan for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan”, said special representative of Russian President for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov in recent interview to Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Concerning bringing the peace to Afghanistan, “Peace should be between the Taliban and the Afghan government”, said Kabulov.

On Afghan battlefield no one can ever be a winner – starting from the British Empire ending up USA-NATO occupation. Russia, though with great delay, had recognized the mistake of the Soviet invasion to Afghanistan.

And USA got stuck in its own quagmire.

The success of Russia – China – Pakistan format would be also determined by Trump administration’s strategy for Afghanistan, yet to be described.

And while Russia has being trying to boost its position on the Afghan problem, US is going to send 300 of its marines to Helmand province under the guise of training Afghan defence and security forces. Apparently, presence of nearly 10,000 US troops in Afghanistan is not enough.

The path to efficient longstanding peace in Afghanistan must pass via at least two points: First, it is necessary to refuse dealing with Afghanistan as a playing field for war-games between the super-powers, and secondly, to stop considering Afghanistan as a merely geostrategic access to the energy resources of Central Asia, Persian Gulf and Caspian basin.

In other respects, the goodwill and united engagement of mediators is required external environment. Hopefully, the troika of Russia-China-Pakistan would have enough aiming and motivation to initiate truly peaceful settlement in Afghanistan. /// nCa