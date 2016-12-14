More than $15,000 worth of prizes, trophies & scholarships for WOAW Week 2017

The Institute for Women Of Aviation Worldwide (iWOAW) is proud to announce that it will be distributing at least $15,000 worth of prizes, trophies, and scholarships as part of the 7th annual Women Of Aviation Worldwide Week, March 6-12, 2017.

Girls of all ages who dare to discover aviation and space activities during the Week at official events or on their own and individuals or organizations who organize or support the Week’s official events may win when they complete a relevant activity report before March 14, 2017.

Qualifying activities to win prizes include discovery flights at events or flight schools, air and space facilities (factories, maintenance shops, control towers, museums, etc.) visits, and much more. Trophies are awarded to the most productive or effective communities and individuals who organize or participate in official events. Women who choose to learn to fly after discovering flight in any small aircraft during Women Of Aviation Worldwide Week and become the first to solo will win iWOAW’s First to Solo scholarships.

The range and total value of the prizes and scholarships are expected to increase before the beginning of the Week. A current and complete list is viewable on the Week’s website.

“The most powerful incentive we offer as part of Women Of Aviation Worldwide Week is the opportunity to celebrate women’s achievements while creating a future for women in our industry at a meaningful time of the year and in communion with thousands of like-minded individuals,” says Mireille Goyer, iWOAW’s Founder and President. “However, iWOAW and its corporate partners love showering participants with rewards for their good deeds.”